2 firefighters injured, home a total loss following fire in Mission

KRGV file photo.

Two firefighters were injured and a home was deemed a total loss following a fire in Mission, according to Fire Chief Mike Silva.

Silva said the firefighters suffered first-degree burns after the fire.

The fire occurred at a home in the 1100 block of Washington Street. Silva said they received reports about the fire at around 5 p.m.; it is unknown how many people were living in the home.

Silva said the fire spread to a secondary home, but fire crews were able to save it.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.