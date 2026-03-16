2 firefighters injured, home a total loss following fire in Mission
Two firefighters were injured and a home was deemed a total loss following a fire in Mission, according to Fire Chief Mike Silva.
Silva said the firefighters suffered first-degree burns after the fire.
The fire occurred at a home in the 1100 block of Washington Street. Silva said they received reports about the fire at around 5 p.m.; it is unknown how many people were living in the home.
Silva said the fire spread to a secondary home, but fire crews were able to save it.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
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