PSJA scholarship golf classic raises record-breaking $68,000
The PSJA Independent School District 2nd Annual Superintendent's Scholarship Golf Classic raised a record-breaking $68,000 to support scholarships and educational grants for students and teachers.
The golf classic was held on March 7 at Topgolf in Pharr.
According to a news release, this year's event surpassed last year's fundraiser, which raised more than $54,000. This reflects the continued growth and strong community support for expanding educational opportunities across PSJA ISD.
The funds were raised through sponsorships, mulligan sales, raffle tickets, and live auction items, according to the news release. All proceeds benefit the PSJA Education Foundation.
The news release said the $68,000 will fund scholarships for graduating seniors, industry certifications, and career pathways that transform their futures.
More than 30 teams and over 100 participants took part in the golf classic. In addition, the district also held the first-ever PSJA Family Day of Giving Golf Tournament.
The news release said the Family Day of Giving invited campuses and district departments to participate in their own friendly competition, turning the event into a districtwide celebration of giving.
Proceeds from both tournaments will go toward the same scholarship and grant efforts, according to the news release.
The top three winners for the golf classic were:
1st Place – Terracon Consultants
2nd Place – E3 Entegral
3rd Place – SKO Elite Repair
The top three campuses in the Family Day of Giving tournament were:
1st Place – PSJA Dr. Long Elementary
2nd Place – PSJA North ECHS #3
3rd Place – PSJA North ECHS #4
PSJA ISD said they extend sincere appreciation to all sponsors, campuses, and community partners who participated and contributed generously to support scholarships and educational grants for students.
More News
News Video
-
Valley delivery drivers impacted by rising gas prices
-
3 suspects arrested in connection with multiple thefts in Brownsville
-
Investigation underway after 50 dead cattle found in 'various stages of decomposition'...
-
City of Escobares to place dumpsters throughout community to help with storm...
-
Rio Grande City residents still cleaning up nearly a week after destructive...
Sports Video
-
Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest
-
Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
-
PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco
-
Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
-
Brownsville ISD host leadership event for girls athletes