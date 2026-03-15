PSJA scholarship golf classic raises record-breaking $68,000

Photo courtesy of PJSA ISD.

The PSJA Independent School District 2nd Annual Superintendent's Scholarship Golf Classic raised a record-breaking $68,000 to support scholarships and educational grants for students and teachers.

The golf classic was held on March 7 at Topgolf in Pharr.

According to a news release, this year's event surpassed last year's fundraiser, which raised more than $54,000. This reflects the continued growth and strong community support for expanding educational opportunities across PSJA ISD.

The funds were raised through sponsorships, mulligan sales, raffle tickets, and live auction items, according to the news release. All proceeds benefit the PSJA Education Foundation.

The news release said the $68,000 will fund scholarships for graduating seniors, industry certifications, and career pathways that transform their futures.

More than 30 teams and over 100 participants took part in the golf classic. In addition, the district also held the first-ever PSJA Family Day of Giving Golf Tournament.

The news release said the Family Day of Giving invited campuses and district departments to participate in their own friendly competition, turning the event into a districtwide celebration of giving.

Proceeds from both tournaments will go toward the same scholarship and grant efforts, according to the news release.

The top three winners for the golf classic were:

1st Place – Terracon Consultants

2nd Place – E3 Entegral

3rd Place – SKO Elite Repair

The top three campuses in the Family Day of Giving tournament were:

1st Place – PSJA Dr. Long Elementary

2nd Place – PSJA North ECHS #3

3rd Place – PSJA North ECHS #4

PSJA ISD said they extend sincere appreciation to all sponsors, campuses, and community partners who participated and contributed generously to support scholarships and educational grants for students.