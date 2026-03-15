Pharr EDC contributes $189,000 to Region One to support 45 aspiring teachers

Photo courtesy of the city of Pharr.

The Pharr Economic Development Corporation contributed $189,000 to the Region One Education Service Center to support 45 aspiring teachers who work or live in Pharr.

The donation was made to the teacher alternative certification program and will help cover partial program costs for participants pursuing certification over the next two years, according to a news release.

In 2025, the Pharr EDC contributed $21,000 to support five future Pharr educators.

A ceremony was held on March 12 to recognize the contribution and celebrate the continued partnership between the Pharr EDC and Region One.

The partnership aims to increase the number of certified educators, strengthen teacher preparation and retention, and support long-term student outcomes, according to the news release.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified teacher can fill out an interest form.

For more information about Region One ESC's teacher alternative certification program, click here.