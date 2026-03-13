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Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s

Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
7 hours 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 7:34 AM March 13, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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