Bond set for Edinburg man accused in Edinburg crash that killed 4 people
The 48-year-old driver accused of causing a crash that killed four people in July 2023 was formally charged.
Sheng Li Jiang was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of intoxication manslaughter and given a $1 million bond.
As previously reported, Jiang was taken into custody at a nursing and rehabilitation center on March 4 after receiving medical clearance.
Hidalgo County jail photos show Jiang is in a wheelchair.
Jiang was identified as the suspected drunk driver who veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a minivan on the 1800 block of S. Jackson Road on July 24, 2023.
The minivan was driven by 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, who died at the scene.
The other occupants of the minivan included Casado’s mother, Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado, 68; her niece, Shailey Rachel Martinez, 10; and her granddaughter, 2-year-old Elliena Santoy, all of whom succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Jiang was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, and police said he would be charged once he was released from the hospital.
Hidalgo County jail records indicate Jiang remains in custody.
