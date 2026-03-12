Outdoor burn ban issued for Cameron County

Cameron County issued a 90-day outdoor burn ban, according to a Thursday news release.

The burn ban went into effect on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The Cameron County Commissioners' Court made the decision based on findings from the Cameron County Fire Marshal's Office. The ban applies to areas outside city limits.

“The burn ban has been put in place due to dry conditions and weather forecasts that increase the risk of wildfires. These conditions make outdoor burning especially dangerous, as fires can quickly spread and threaten homes, property, agricultural land, and public safety,” the news release stated.

Ground fires are now prohibited under the ban. This includes burning trash, yard waste or other materials directly on the ground.

Residential fire pits and BBQ grills are still allowed during the ban.

Anyone who violates the ban could face a Class C misdemeanor charge.

The ban will stay in effect through June 8, 2026. It could be lifted earlier if the Cameron County Fire Marshal's Office updates its recommendations.

County officials are urging residents to use extreme caution and follow all fire safety rules during this time.