New swings installed at Progreso City Park
The Progreso City Council accepted a donation of swings from an insulation company, and the equipment is already installed at Progreso City Park.
The swings had been broken for a while and hadn't been replaced, Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said.
"What they did was leave the regular frame and the company donated the swings themselves," Estrada said.
The donation comes as the park continues to face other maintenance issues. Trash cans are broken and rusty, and only one of four basketball nets is still in place.
Progreso Mayor Hugo Gamboa previously said the city has applied for grants to fix and expand the park. Plans to fix and expand the park include adding more fields, a skateboard park, and a workout area.
As of Wednesday, city officials said they’re still waiting for approval on the grant funding.
