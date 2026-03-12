Upcoming Brownsville refinery sparks hope for more jobs, worry about the environment

A multi-billion dollar oil refinery is set to break ground at the Port of Brownsville in April and is expected to bring hundreds of construction and refinery jobs to the area.

The America First Refining project will be built on 240 acres of port land located about two miles west of the shrimp basin in Brownsville and 17 miles away from SpaceX. It will be the first new oil refinery in the country in nearly 50 years.

The project will create up to 1,500 construction jobs during the building process. Around 500 people will have permanent jobs at the refinery once it's completed.

Gabby Moreno was born and raised in Brownsville. She's noticed the changes to Brownsville and Cameron County over the years.

"I just feel like a big spotlight has been put on our community," Moreno said.

Within the last decade, more large-scale industrial projects have gone up. SpaceX, the LNG plant, and now the future oil refinery at the Port of Brownsville.

"I do think it can add to the community, but at the same time, I'm torn about watching the entire ecosystems just kind of be disintegrated," Moreno said.

She worries about what might happen to the natural habitats for birds and other wildlife that make the Rio Grande Valley a tourist destination. She is also concerned all this growth will lead to increased rent and home prices, pushing longtime residents out.

For San Benito residents Juana Maria Guerra and Azael Vargas, the new refinery could mean more jobs for people. Both moved to the Valley from Monterrey three years ago.

Guerra's brothers left the Valley to work in refineries in Corpus Christi and Houston. She said she would like to see them working here in the Valley.

Vargas wants them to be well paid. He believes salaries are usually lower in the Valley compared to the rest of the country.

Guerra believes there are qualified people in the Valley to work on a refinery.

Moreno said she hopes the refinery will boost the local economy.

"I trust that the city is doing the best for Brownsville," Moreno said. "I trust that they're doing this with the intention of bringing in people to work."

Port of Brownsville Director William Dietrich said the refinery will be powered by hydrogen and will use technology to reduce emissions, making it the cleanest refinery on the planet.

