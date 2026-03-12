One person in custody following San Benito house fire

One person is in custody after starting a car fire that spread to a home in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported Thursday at around 7:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kornegay Road.

According to San Benito Fire Marshal Jorge A. Mata Jr., the fire started when a car caught fire inside the garage and then spread to the home.

Cameron County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez said the fire was intentionally set by someone, and one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

Investigators said they believe the fire was set by someone who knew someone who lived in the home.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.