One person hospitalized following McAllen apartment fire, investigation underway
One person was hospitalized in stable condition following a Thursday morning apartment fire that spread to a neighboring unit, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
McAllen firefighters responded to the apartment fire at the 700 block of Nightingale Avenue shortly before noon.
Everyone inside both apartments was able to safely get out, Gloria said.
The hospitalized individual had minor injuries, and two cats and two dogs were also rescued by firefighters.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, Gloria said.
