Driver in custody in connection with deadly Alamo hit-and-run crash

One man is in custody after he was identified as the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Police said they're also looking for one woman they said was the passenger of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Miguel Angel Salinas, 63, was identified as the driver. He is set to be arraigned on Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Salinas' passenger, identified as 64-year-old Maria Guadalupe Salinas.

The arrest is linked to the death of 43-year-old U.S. Army veteran Ismael Aleman, who police said died on Friday, March 6, after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along the west frontage road near the Alamo Rec and RV Park.

Aleman died at the scene.

Alamo police previously said the driver did not stop and drove away after the accident.

RELATED STORY: 'We want answers:' Family mourning man killed in Alamo hit-and-run crash

Channel 5 News reached out to Amanda Herrera, Aleman's niece, who issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“We're all just so glad we're all so glad they came forward. They chose to come forward. Justice will be served. We all have chills. I can't; the emotions can't even describe it. We're sad. We're mad, we're happy.”

“My message to her is, say your goodbyes. You didn't let us say goodbye to my uncle. But you are given this time to say your goodbyes to your family, so do it, because justice will be served. Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. You will leave this just until you pay for everything you've done.”