Elsa EDC moves free business sessions to Tuesdays

Photo credit: Elsa Economic Development Corporation

Business owners in the Delta area can now get free one-on-one help from experts to grow their operations.

The Elsa Economic Development Corporation recently moved their free sessions with business advisors to Tuesdays. People also have access to virtual seminars year-round with experts from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Anyone interested in starting a business can join.

"Well, my business is doing well. I'm ok where I'm at — but with all these resources that we have now that the city of Elsa is providing and UTRGV... why not expand our business, hire more employees, provide more jobs," Elsa EDCn member Jessica Garza said.

The sessions are free and open to any current or future business owner in the Delta area. Advisors offer free training on marketing, budgeting and hiring.