Alton approves $1 million plan to repave 21 streets across the city

Alton officials are looking to improve 21 streets across the city. Officials recently approved the $1 million project to repave those streets.

Alton city officials conduct a street condition assessment every two years to figure out which roads to repair.

"We go out and we do an inventory of the streets, looking at the conditions of the roads so obviously we're addressing the worst first," Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said.

The streets that are being repaved include:

• S. Stewart Road

• S. Bryan Road

• E. Campeche Street

• E. Nautilus Avenue

• N. Austin Street

• N. Alamo Street

• E. Campeche Avenue

• N. McKinley Avenue

• N. Rockport Street

• N. Santa Fe Street

• N. San Antonio Street

• Franklin Street

• Irving Street

• E. Rabbit Run Avenue

• E. Kennedy Avenue

• S. Irving Avenue

• S. Kingsville Street

• S. Bunny Street

• S. Brier Street

• S. Nacogdoches Street

The city will cover the streets with asphalt to resurface the roads. Curbs and sidewalks will stay the same.

"Most of the time it's potholes, some of those principal materials that have heavy traffic, and it really damages the road over time," Underwood said.

The work will cause some road closures during construction. Work is expected to begin at the end of this month or early next month.

Watch the video above for the full story.