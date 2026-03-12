Cameron County gets the green light to upgrade Old Alice Road with $40 million in funding

Old Alice Road in Cameron County is getting a major upgrade. The county plans to turn the pothole-filled two-lane road into a four-lane highway with sidewalks and connect it to Highway 100 in Los Fresnos.

The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority is leading the project. On Thursday, the county announced an environmental review has wrapped up, clearing the way for construction to begin.

"Getting the project environmentally cleared by TxDOT really is the last step, and we're excited. We've got $40 million available for the project," Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority Executive Director Pete Sepulveda said.

The $40 million comes from federal, state, and local funding. The estimated cost of the project is $37 million.

Drivers currently deal with back-to-back potholes on both sides of the road. Part of the road sits in front of the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and the county sheriff's office.

"It's no good driving down that road. I'm driving on the wrong side of the road because one side is better than the other," Brownsville resident Jason Lowe said.

Lowe said he sometimes picks a different route to avoid the bumps. But he prefers Old Alice Road when heading to Port Isabel or South Padre Island.

Luis Morales, another Brownsville resident, avoids the road completely.

"I go around to other neighborhoods when I need to go toward that direction to avoid the potholes because it causes a lot of damage to the car," Morales said.

The new four-lane road will stretch five miles and connect to Highway 100 in Los Fresnos. The county also plans to add sidewalks.

Sepulveda said the county has spent around 20 years trying to get the project going.

"I know we get some calls from people asking if it's really true that it's going to happen, and it is," Sepulveda said.

The county expects residential development between State Highway 550 and Highway 100 once the road is finished.

Construction is expected to start in August 2026 and take about two years to complete.

