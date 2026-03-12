Edinburg small business feeling the impact of surging gas prices

Surging gas prices are forcing small business owners across the Rio Grande Valley to adjust how they operate.

Nathan Garcia drives across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing cars back to life through his mobile detailing business.

Since starting A1 Car Care RGV six years ago, his client base has expanded. But with gas prices rising, the cost of staying on the road is going up.

"I previously spent $50 every fill-up, but now it just went up to $74.50 to fill up," Garcia said.

Garcia plans to pay the cost instead of passing it to customers. His plan includes working smarter by planning his routes so he can serve multiple customers in the same city.

"So if we're in McAllen we're going to take care of all the clients that we have in McAllen in one specific day," Garcia said.

Channel 5 News spoke with Consumer Reports Auto Test Manager Michael Crossen to learn ways to save more at the pumps.

"We all have to fill up our tanks, and some things to think about are, number one, don't wait until you absolutely need gas. Start thinking about getting gas at about half a tank. It gives you a little bit of flexibility while you're out on the road," Crossen said.

Crossen says one of the easiest things you can do right now is download apps that help you find low gas prices, like GasBuddy.

"We all use gas. We all gotta fill up our cars, so you might as well do it as cheaply as possible," Crossen said.

Consumer Reports says if you're stuck in traffic, turn off the air conditioning and roll the windows down. Another tip is removing excess weight from your car.

Bike racks and heavy items add to the weight of your car, which wastes more gas. Be sure to also check your tire pressure because if your tires are low, your car is having to work harder, using up more gas over time.

Watch the full interview with Crossen below: