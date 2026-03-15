STHS, Prominence Health launch series of fall prevention seminars in McAllen

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South Texas Health System and Prominence Health are partnering up to launch a series of seminars to help reduce the risk of falls among senior citizens.

According to a news release, the series is called "Spring Into Action for Fall Prevention." It will be a four-part series that will feature monthly seminars led by the STHS McAllen Trauma Department along with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation teams.

The program will equip older adults with practical skills and techniques to help reduce their risk of falling, including exercises that improve strength, balance, coordination and flexibility.

The news release said due to a combination of age-related physical declines, chronic health conditions, medication side effects and environmental hazards, older adults face a significantly increased risk of falls.

More than 14 million U.S. adults ages 65 and older fall annually, leading to approximately 3 million emergency department visits and roughly 41,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The news release said experiencing one fall doubles a senior’s risk of falling again, according to the CDC. Repeated falls significantly increase the likelihood of hip fractures, a leading cause of hospitalizations and fatalities among older adults.

The seminars are free and open to the public. They will be held in the Community Room at Prominence Health, located at 1700 South 10th Street in McAllen.

The schedule for the seminars is as follows:

Wednesday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Move with Confidence: Balance, Safety & Smart Choices

Wednesday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Strengthening & Fall Recovery: Post Fall Care & Rehabilitation Options

Wednesday, May 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

From Living Room to Parking Lot: Identifying Hazards & Staying Safe

Wednesday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flow into Balance: Tai Chi & Stretching for Safer Living

The event will also feature no-cost health screenings, including gait checks, as well as an expo highlighting senior-focused resources provided by STHS, Prominence Health and local community organizations, according to the news release.

For more information on the seminars, click here.