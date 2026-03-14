UTRGV's Nayla Harris takes fifth place in final round of the NCAA indoor track & field championships
UTRGV senior sprinter Nayla Harris finished her indoor track & field career Saturday afternoon after coming in fifth place in the final round of the women's 60-meter dash at the 2026 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Harris ran 7.18 to finish top five in the nation, earning her First Team All-America honors.
The senior sprinter owns 10 of the fastest races in UTRGV program history and five best times in Southland Conference history.
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