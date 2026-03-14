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Saturday, March 14, 2026: Morning fog, breezy

Saturday, March 14, 2026: Morning fog, breezy
2 hours 47 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 11:09 AM March 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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