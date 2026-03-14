Investigation underway after 50 dead cattle found in 'various stages of decomposition' on La Joya property

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 50 dead cattle were found on a property in rural La Joya and several others that appeared to be malnourished.

According to a news release, on Friday at around 8:22 p.m., deputies responded to an area south of 14 Mile Line on Jarachinas Road after receiving a report from an anonymous caller who said they saw approximately 10 dead cows on a property.

Deputies spoke with the property owner who said he owns around 300 cattle believed to be somewhere within the property but was unable to locate them at the time, according to the news release.

Deputies were given permission to enter and inspect the property and located approximately 50 dead cattle in various stages of decomposition, according to the news release. They also observed several other cattle that appeared to be malnourished.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the deaths of the cattle constitute criminal activity and to determine the condition and whereabouts of the remaining livestock.