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PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco

PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco
3 hours 41 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:08 PM March 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from PSJA vs. Weslaco in softball from March 13.

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