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Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win

Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
3 hours 39 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:10 PM March 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the Harlingen girls soccer team's 8-0 victory over San Benito to complete the team's perfect regular season.

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