City of Escobares to place dumpsters throughout community to help with storm cleanup
The city of Escobares announced they will be placing dumpsters throughout the community to help residents dispose of storm-related trash and debris.
This is in response to the storm that passed through the Rio Grande Valley last weekend, which caused the most damage in Starr County.
The dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
- Escobares City Hall
- Garceño on old Highway 83
- Intersection of Martinez Street and Lopez Road
- Intersection of Ramirez Street and Eli Street
- Intersection of Evita Road and Pita Street
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the bins to help keep neighborhoods clean and safe. Tires will not be accepted.
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