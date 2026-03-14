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City of Escobares to place dumpsters throughout community to help with storm cleanup

City of Escobares to place dumpsters throughout community to help with storm cleanup
2 hours 19 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 5:15 PM March 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The city of Escobares announced they will be placing dumpsters throughout the community to help residents dispose of storm-related trash and debris.

This is in response to the storm that passed through the Rio Grande Valley last weekend, which caused the most damage in Starr County.

The dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:

- Escobares City Hall

- Garceño on old Highway 83

- Intersection of Martinez Street and Lopez Road

- Intersection of Ramirez Street and Eli Street

- Intersection of Evita Road and Pita Street

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the bins to help keep neighborhoods clean and safe. Tires will not be accepted.

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