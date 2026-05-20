McHi's D'Aundre Canada to play basketball at Independence Community College

McHi's star forward D'Aundre Canada put pen to paper after signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Independence Community College in Kansas.

Canada helped the Bulldogs finish with a perfect 36-0 regular season this past year. He was also named the 31-5A offensive player of the year two seasons in a row and a three-time first team all-district selection.

"Since I was a little kid, college ball has always been my dream," Canada said. "Coming into my Freshman year, after I broke my arm, realizing how much work it would take and realizing I was willing to put it in, college ball became a reality for me. It's like what people always say, if it was easy everyone would be doing it. That's why not everyone is doing it because it's not easy."