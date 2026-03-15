Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Donna

Photo by mgnonline.com

A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a Dodge Charger in rural Donna on Saturday.

Christopher Rosas, 21, of Donna died at the scene from his injuries, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The crash occurred on Mile 9 North on Hutto Road and Fogata Avenue at around 11:27 p.m.

Hernandez said a preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2018 Dodge Charger, occupied by a female driver and two children, was traveling northbound on Hutto Road north of Mile 9 North road.

Rosas was also traveling northbound on Hutto Road behind the Charger on a black 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said Rosas failed to control his speed and collided with the rear of the Charger. He was ejected from the Kawasaki, went airborne over the Charger and landed on the ground.

None of the occupants in the Charger sustained injuries. The crash remains under investigation.