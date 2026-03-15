3 suspects charged in connection with multiple convenience store thefts in Brownsville
The three suspects arrested in connection with multiple convenience store thefts throughout Brownsville have been formally charged.
Kimberly Wolfe, 33, Grevil Alejandro Martinez, 28, and Michael Angelo Rodriguez, 33, were arraigned Sunday on multiple charges.
Wolfe was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, and two counts of theft with previous convictions. Her bond was set at $64,000.
Martinez was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, and two counts of theft with previous convictions. His bond was set at $145,000.
Rodriguez was charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of theft with previous convictions. His bond was set at $36,000.
According to the Brownsville Police Department, Wolfe and Martinez committed an aggravated robbery on March 10 at a Stripes convenience store, located at the 2100 block of East Price Road.
The robbery was recorded and then uploaded to social media, where it quickly began to circulate.
Police said they received multiple calls for service on March 14 from convenience stores in the southeast area of the city, reporting thefts.
After a thorough investigation, patrol officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the thefts. Wolfe, Martinez, and Rodriguez were eventually arrested for their involvement.
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