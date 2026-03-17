Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol
More News
News Video
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Mission neighborhood added to National Register of Historic Places
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La Feria drainage project to bring flood relief to 400 homes
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LUPE responds to 'disturbing allegations' involving founder Cesar Chavez
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Made in the 956: Elevate Adaptive Fitness
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Mosaic at San Juan Basilica undergoing $35,000 in repairs
Sports Video
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Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
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Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
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Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1
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Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
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UTRGV Women'a basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT