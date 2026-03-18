Brownsville unveils 10-year parks master plan with splash pads, trails

Brownsville city leaders unveiled a master plan to guide the future of local parks and trails.

The 10-year plan outlines new improvements. Families who use the parks say more options are needed.

"We want to see better walking trails," Brownsville resident Maricela Gomez said.

"Splash parks and water parks so that we can have more choices for our children and grandchildren," Brownsville resident Inelda De Leon said.

Gomez uses the walking trail to exercise. She wants it to be extended.

"We definitely need to see more to be able to walk longer distances and enjoy the beautiful areas here," Gomez said.

De Leon takes her grandkids to the parks. She wants to see more options for kids to play.

"I want to see kid-friendly improvements for small children," De Leon said.

Brownsville says more family options are coming as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's 10-year master plan.

"We are going to be installing two new splash pads in our city. One at Cabler Park and one at Oliveira Park, so we are going to deliver it there," Brownsville Parks and Rec Director Sean De Palma said. "The master plan does identify that people do want water amenities."

Brownsville is aiming to fix the parks that haven't been renovated in several years. The plan calls for improved lighting and park maintenance.

It also helps the city secure funding for these projects.

"Master plan is for when we apply for different funding opportunities, specifically grants. They want to see some strategy behind what we are asking the funds for and how they will be utilized for that," De Palma said.

The master plan was funded in part by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation. De Leon says these improvements are needed for the community.

"Brownsville is just growing really fast, and we need more things to do here," De Leon said.

The splash pads are expected to be completed in mid-June. New playground sets will be added to three other parks.

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