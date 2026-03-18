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PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win

PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win
2 hours 21 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 11:29 PM March 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from PSJA's win over Lyford in high school softball.

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