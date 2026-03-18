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David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial

David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial
2 hours 23 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 11:27 PM March 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from PSJA North's win in high school baseball against McAllen Memorial.

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