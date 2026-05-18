Better Business Bureau to host 40th celebration in Weslaco
The Better Business Bureau acts as a watchful eye in the business community by tracking scams and grading businesses.
This year, the BBB is celebrating its 40th anniversary in South Texas.
BBB Rio Grande Valley President Hilda Martinez spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how people can protect themselves from scammers and also about their upcoming celebration.
The BBB's celebration event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, at Tony's Grill at Tierra Santa, located at 1901 Club de Amistad in Weslaco, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To RSVP to the celebration, email smorin@bbbhou.org.
For more information about the BBB, click here.
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