TxDOT addresses traffic concerns over FM 510 road improvement project

The Texas Department of Transportation is upgrading a section of FM 510 in Cameron County, but the construction has left some residents frustrated with limited access.

Fred Gomez has lived near Los Fresnos and Bayview for more than 30 years. He said the road closure in effect for the project has forced him to take longer routes to nearby cities.

"You want to go to Arroyo City? That takes you forever. You have to go all the way through Los Fresnos, go back, and that's just a hassle," Gomez said.

The road has been reduced to one-way traffic. TxDOT plans to shift construction to the other side of the road as early as May, which will allow two-way traffic to resume.

Crews are working on drainage and flood control improvements between FM 1847 and FM 3069.

The total project cost is nearly $13 million and is state-funded. As part of the project, the roadway is being elevated and ditches are being reshaped to prevent water from crossing the road during flooding.

"So what was happening in the past during flooding events is we were having water cross the road, so essentially what we're doing is elevating the roadway a foot in some areas," TxDOT Pharr District Public Information Officer Ray Pedraza said.

Phase one of the project started in June 2025 and is expected to wrap up this summer. Phase two will cover the stretch from FM 3069 to FM 2480 and will include the same upgrades.

TxDOT is asking drivers to expect delays and plan ahead.

"At the end of the day, these improvements are going to provide some much-needed relief for that roadway in Cameron County," Pedraza said.

Watch the video above for the full story.