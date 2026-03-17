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Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s

Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
5 hours 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 7:40 AM March 17, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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