Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
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More News
News Video
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Brownsville animal shelter to host low-cost vaccination clinics
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Rising gas prices force local lawn care business to cut jobs
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Progreso approves $250,000 street improvement project for Las Palmas subdivision
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High winds pause work on San Benito's iconic Freddy Fender water tower
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Pharr restaurants see Monday rush as Mexican holiday brings shoppers to the...
Sports Video
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Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
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Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1
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Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
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UTRGV Women'a basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT
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UTRGV's Steven Oliva brings international experience into his senior year