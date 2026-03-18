Valley farmworkers say labor movement continues despite Cesar Chavez allegations

Farmworkers across the Rio Grande Valley are reacting to sexual abuse allegations against civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

The allegations are detailed in a New York Times report that includes claims from longtime civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who says she was a victim.

Eulalia Domingo, a farmworker, says she's having a hard time believing the allegations against the iconic labor leader. She says it doesn't change what the movement means to her.

"The context that we have of Cesar Chavez was that he was a good person. He helped the farmworkers on the farms and all of that," Domingo said.

Despite the new reports, Domingo says she doesn't believe the allegations.

"I say it's a lie," Domingo said.

Ramiro Hernandez, a farmworker, says the allegations will affect the movement.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media that he plans to work with lawmakers to remove Cesar Chavez Day from state law.

The announcement says the sexual assault allegations "undermine the narrative that elevated Chavez as a figure worthy of official state celebration."

Cesar Chavez Day is celebrated on his birthday, March 31.

The Mexican American Legislative Caucus executive committee is also calling for the state holiday to be renamed.

Civil rights attorney Jim Harrington, who worked alongside Chavez for nearly two decades, calls the allegations “devastating.”

"There’s no way to get around that," Harrington said.

Harrington says he believes while Chavez played a major role in organizing the farmworker movement, the movement itself was built by thousands.

"Cesar was the leader but he was not the movement," Harrington said.

Even as the allegations are painful, farmworkers say the fight for justice in the fields continues.

"With all the farmworkers that are here, I believe that the work can continue without the name of Cesar Chavez," Domingo said.

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