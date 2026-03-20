Weslaco launching free program to control stray cat population

This spring, the city of Weslaco will launch a new program to help control its growing stray cat population, and it is asking for help from residents.

Weslaco Animal Care Services Director Krista Cheramie said the Community Cat Program will allow residents to trap stray cats and have them spayed or neutered for free.

The program is funded by a $40,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization. The funding will cover spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations for up to 800 cats.

"One thing it will do is we are releasing the animals back, and they would be sterilized, so that would mean less newborn kittens and less animals dying on the streets," Cheramie said.

The cats will be taken to a nonprofit in Corpus Christi for the procedures. After treatment, the cats will be returned to the same area where they were found.

The program is only available to people who live in Weslaco.

Tony Vela, a Weslaco resident who lives on Indiana Avenue, said stray cats have taken over his neighborhood. He said the issue has worsened over the years.

"I don't even think the stray cats will go away because they are not spayed or neutered," Vela said. "They are always having little kittens."

Vela said it's common to see up to 10 stray cats every day near his home.

"I know there is going to be more," Vela said. "There is an army of cats that live here."

Cheramie said Hidalgo County has limited veterinary care and clinics.

Vela said he's hopeful the program will help reduce the number of strays in his neighborhood.

"Right now it's out of control," Vela said. "With the program, I am hoping that it is going to bring the cat population down, and that would be a plus for this street."

The program will start later this spring.

For details on the program, call 956-447-3406.

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