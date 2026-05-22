Crowds left disappointed after SpaceX scrubs Starship test launch

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's 12th Starship flight test launch due to the hydraulic pin holding the tower arm not retracting.

Another launch attempt is scheduled for Friday if crews can quickly fix the issue. For people gathered at the old causeway in Long Island, it was a disappointing end to a long day.

Nickolas Rodriguez, 11, was one of the first-time vendors at the Launch Viewing Pachanga. Rodriguez said he was hoping to see Starship take off for what would have been his third launch experience.

"When it gets down, it's like boom. I like it," Rodriguez said. "It's kind of like a shock, it just hits your body just tuuuuuf."

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Throughout the day, people set up along the bay with chairs, coolers and cameras. The wait was an all-day event.

Another visitor, Chris Taylor, originally from Australia, said he drove in from Houston for the launch and is now trying to rearrange his hotel plans, so he can return on Friday.

"I got into South Padre today. I woke up at 6 a.m. to drive down here," Taylor said.

And even though Thursday's launch never happened, many people say they're still hoping Friday will be the day they finally get to see Starship lift off.

"My wife told me I can stay down here until the rocket launches. So I'll be extending my stay," Taylor said.

The 12th flight test of Starship is scheduled to launch Friday, May 22 with the 90-minute launch window starting at 5:30 p.m.