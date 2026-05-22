San Benito High School student brought her graduation to her dad's hospital room

It's graduation season, and one San Benito senior did things a little differently.

She didn't walk a stage; she walked a hall, straight to her father's hospital bed.

"It's a big accomplishment. I really, I would overthink it, am I going to make it? I want to be here with everything that is going on," San Benito High School student Ruth Valdes said.

But the venue is a little different than normal.

With the help of the San Benito Independent School District and Valley Baptist Health System, Ruth graduated at the hospital for her dad, Edgar.

The Valdes family has spent the last three months at the hospital in Harlingen. Edgar has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and is currently receiving hospice care.

Despite his health challenges, he was able to take part in this special moment.

"Actually, I didn't know if he was going to be awake, because he's had good days and bad days," Ruth's mother, Mayra, said.

Mayra married Edgar 22 years ago. While she supports the challenges her husband faces, her family is supporting her.

"A great memory to have before anything, to be able to spend time with my dad on a day like that, it really mattered, it mattered a lot," Ruth said.

An unforgettable moment for everyone in the room.

"She did it, and there are still so many things she has yet to achieve because that is just a small taste of the abundance that lies ahead. So, I am very proud of her," Mayra said.

A hug expressing what words sometimes fail to say.

"I don't know how to explain it, it is a mix of everything. I was really happy, happy to make him happy to graduate," Ruth said. "I was overjoyed. I mean, to be able to hug my dad, so overjoyed."

The Valdes family has also relied on their strong faith, as they prepare for any outcome.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.