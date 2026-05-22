City of Alamo to hand out sandbags to residents ahead of weekend storms

KRGV file photo.

The city of Alamo will provide sandbags to residents as storms are predicted across the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend; proof of residency is required.

The Valley is currently under a flood watch until Monday morning.

Alamo residents can pick up empty sandbags at city hall, located at 420 North Tower Road, and fill them up at the Alamo Sports Complex, 600 East Ridge Road, or at Robert G. Balli Park, 804 East Nebraska Road.

The city said residents 60 years or older, or who have a disability, may request a voucher and go to the Public Works Department, 803 South Tower Road, where staff can assist loading sandbags into vehicles.

Sandbags will be limited to five bags per household, and businesses will be limited to two bags per door.

According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, there is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday night with rain developing around 7 p.m. in Starr County; however, there is no risk of severe weather.

On Saturday, May 23, there is a marginal risk of severe weather and a slight risk for flash flooding, according to the Channel 5 weather team. There will be a series of disturbances moving through the Valley, and there may be some areas of rain that turn severe. The big threats include large hail and damaging winds; the flash flood threat could increase Saturday night.

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