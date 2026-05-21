x

PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff runs

PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff runs
2 hours 3 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 12:02 AM May 21, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Interviews with PSJA softball head coach Alyssa Garza and PSJA baseball coach Marco Guajardo ahead of the softball state semifinal and baseball regional final.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days