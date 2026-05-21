PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff runs
Interviews with PSJA softball head coach Alyssa Garza and PSJA baseball coach Marco Guajardo ahead of the softball state semifinal and baseball regional final.
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