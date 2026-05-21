Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas
A flood watch has been issued for all of South Texas until 7 a.m. Monday, May 25.
Three to six inches of rain have already fallen in spots, and additional rounds of rain are expected through the weekend.
A watch means to be prepared for the potential flooding. A warning would mean to take action and seek higher ground. Those in low-lying areas should take necessary precautions now. Clear drainages from debris near your home/neighborhoods. Have sandbags ready as a precaution.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
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