Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas

A flood watch has been issued for all of South Texas until 7 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Three to six inches of rain have already fallen in spots, and additional rounds of rain are expected through the weekend.

A watch means to be prepared for the potential flooding. A warning would mean to take action and seek higher ground. Those in low-lying areas should take necessary precautions now. Clear drainages from debris near your home/neighborhoods. Have sandbags ready as a precaution.

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