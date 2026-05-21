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Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas

Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas
7 hours 11 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 10:25 AM May 21, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

A flood watch has been issued for all of South Texas until 7 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Three to six inches of rain have already fallen in spots, and additional rounds of rain are expected through the weekend. 

A watch means to be prepared for the potential flooding. A warning would mean to take action and seek higher ground. Those in low-lying areas should take necessary precautions now. Clear drainages from debris near your home/neighborhoods. Have sandbags ready as a precaution. 

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

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