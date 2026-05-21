Sharyland baseball team gives thoughts on eve of regional final

The Sharyland Rattlers are less than 24 hours away from Game 1 of the regional final.

The Rattlers dropped Game 1 last week against Liberty Hill in the regional semifinal. A one-run loss, marred by a runner interference call that took a run off the scoreboard for the Rattlers and had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

Luckily, it didn't keep Sharyland down.

The team bounced back in a big way on Saturday, winning Game 2 and Game 3 to advance past Liberty Hill and onto the Elite 8.

Now they prepare to face Cedar Park, a team that knocked Harlingen South out of the playoffs last week.

"I'm very proud of this team. We've been working a lot during the offseason. We never skipped a day in the weight room. This is just showing the work that we put in during the offseason," Sharyland senior pitcher Sergio Ibarra said.

Junior second baseman and outfielder Edgar Quintanilla said the team is focused on the basics heading into the regional final.

"The key to win is trusting and playing good defense, hitting, just doing what we've been doing. Putting it in god's hands and whatever happens, happens after that. We'll always be content with the outcome he gives us. Just playing our best and being grateful for every opportunity we get," Quintanilla said.

Barring weather related changes, Game 1 of the series against Cedar Park is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday with Game 2 set for Friday at the same time. Game 3, if necessary, is currently slated for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with all games being played at Gregory-Portland High School.