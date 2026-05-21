PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs

The PSJA Bears baseball team is heading to the regional final for the second straight year, set for a rematch against Dripping Springs.

The Bears lost a best-of-three series to Dripping Springs in this round last year. That loss is fueling the team heading into the Elite Eight.

"It was a really upsetting loss last year when we lost because we knew we could've beat them. Now, we're just coming back for it," PSJA senior shortstop TJ Ayala said.

Dripping Springs is also the school the Lady Bears softball just beat to advance to the Final Four, adding to the recent playoff history between the two schools and potentially amplifying the intensity surrounding the series.

"It's super exciting to be here again. To repeat the history we made last year. Not making it to the Elite Eight ever and now making it two years in a row, it's just electric," PSJA baseball player Marco Guajardo said.

The Bears are coming off a series win against Austin Westlake, taking down the Chaparrals in the playoffs for the second straight season. After losing Game 1 of the series, PSJA responded with back-to-back wins in San Antonio to advance to the regional final once again.

"Our confidence right now is really high coming off the Game 3 win [against Austin Westlake]. It boosted our confidence up knowing we could really beat a team like that," PSJA junior pitcher and infielder JT Reyna said.

Game 1 of the series starts on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Calallen High School. Game 2 will be on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend College. If necessary, Game 3 would be on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. back at Calallen High School.

Weather could impact the series, which could drastically change the series schedule. Channel 5 will bring updates on the series and potential weather-related changes throughout the week.