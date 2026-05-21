Playmaker: La Joya's Matt Ortiz ready to take talents to UTRGV

La Joya senior outfielder Matt Ortiz is heading to college baseball after a standout season that put him among the best hitters in the state.

Ortiz posted a batting average above .500 this season, ranking in the top four in the Texas 6A classification according to MaxPreps. He also ranks ninth in the state in RBIs.

"Setting the tone early every game. I personally try to set the tone all the time that way they can feed off the energy and just communication with the guys. Like I said they're a young group. We're a young group we have four seniors," Ortiz said.

His performance on the field earned him an athletic scholarship with UTRGV baseball. He was also selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State All-Star Game, making him the first player in La Joya school history to receive that honor.

"It didn't hit me until two days after. It was just a special moment for me and my family. My parents sacrificed a lot of time and effort and money and everything to this game and so did I," Ortiz said.

La Joya head baseball coach Guadalupe Barrera said Ortiz's confidence has made him a model for younger players.

"It's something that is good not only for him but for those that look up to him because they see the way he carries himself. They see how he goes out there confidently and shows I'm Matt Ortiz. I'm the man and watch out," Barrera said.

Ortiz credits La Joya's baseball history, and deep playoff runs for helping shape his game.

"We learn a lot from those experiences because we face the best of the best and the competition is real good and we just stand our ground and just puts a lot of confidence in ourselves to know that we can do that and we can do better," Ortiz said.

He helped guide the Coyotes to their second regional semifinal in four years.

"You know having the younger boys see him and look up to Matt so it's amazing and it's a great thing to see," Barrera said.

CHANNEL 5 SPORTS is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.