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PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals

PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
4 hours 31 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 7:10 PM May 21, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

The PSJA Lady Bears are facing off against the Katy Lady Tigers at the state semifinals softball matchup in Corpus Christi.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

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