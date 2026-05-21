PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
The PSJA Lady Bears are facing off against the Katy Lady Tigers at the state semifinals softball matchup in Corpus Christi.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
PSJA baseball defeats Dripping Springs 6-1 in regional final Game 1
-
Brownsville man speaking out after purchasing stolen gun from pawn shop
-
Donna DACA recipient released from ICE custody
-
SpaceX tries to launch a bigger version of Starship but hits a...
-
'Truly grateful:' Rio Grande Valley community rallies to give foster teen her...
Sports Video
-
Sharyland baseball mounts another late inning comeback in Game 1 of regional...
-
PSJA softball drops Game 1 of state semifinal to Katy
-
PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
-
PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
-
PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff...