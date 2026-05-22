Edinburg DACA recipient shows up for ICE check-in after deportation

The Edinburg DACA recipient showed up to his first ICE check-in on Thursday, two weeks after being released from custody.

Jose Contreras-Diaz, originally from Honduras, was deported in January after showing up to an ICE office to reschedule an appointment.

"I'm from Texas, and in Texas, win, lose, or draw, right? We show up to the fight," Contreras-Diaz said.

Channel 5 News was the only crew outside the ICE offices in Harlingen as he went inside. He believes people should show up to their ICE check-ins.

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"Like every other dreamer, and I also encourage to everybody out there, show up to your check-ins. This is the new rule they want us to do. We got to play the game," Contreras-Diaz said.

Contreras-Diaz sued the government after his deportation and was brought back to the United States, then detained again at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen and then released.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said DACA does not give Contreras-Diaz any form of legal status in the U.S.

Read the full statement below:

"The fact is Jose Contreras-Diaz is an illegal alien from Honduras who has a final order of removal from a Department of Justice immigration judge. He chose to remain illegally in the U.S. DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. He has been released on an order of supervision with required ICE check-ins. The end result will be the same, he will not be able to remain in the U.S.

We encourage every person here illegally to use the CBP One app to leave now and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."