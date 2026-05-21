WATCH: Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders

Channel 5 News examines the 2003 murders of three Brownsville children – Julissa, John, and Mary Jane — at the hands of their parents, John Allen Rubio and Angela Camacho.

We sit down with the officers who responded on the night of March 11, 2003 as they describe the scene where the children were discovered decapitated.

Convicted death row inmate John Allen Rubio speaks with Channel 5 News reporter Stefany Rosales in his first on-camera interview to address his actions and his claim that the children were possessed.

While the prosecution maintains the murders were a calculated act, the defense continues to cite the mental state of Rubio as his November 2026 execution date approaches.

Click here to view past coverage of the crime and check out our interactive timeline of the case.

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders will be available to watch on our website and our YouTube page.