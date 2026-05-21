Echoes across 23 years: The legal timeline of the Rubio murders

Channel 5 News is set to air a 30-minute special on the shocking murders of three children at the hands of their parents in Brownsville that happened in 2003.

The documentary, "Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders," features an exclusive interview with death row inmate John Allen Rubio and accounts from the police officers who found the children.

The story began on March 11, 2003, when investigators found Julissa, John and Mary Jane dead in their family’s apartment.

Shortly after, their parents — John Allen Rubio and Angela Camacho — were arrested for their deaths.

That same year, the state announced it would seek the death penalty. In November, Rubio's case went to trial, and a jury convicted and sentenced him to death.

In June 2005, Camacho took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. She received three life sentences.

In September 2007, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reversed Rubio's conviction.

Nat Perez was Rubio's defense attorney for both his trials in 2003 and 2010.

"The state brought in Angela's statements over our vehement objections that it was manifestly unfair and denied us our right to confrontation. We couldn't cross-examine Angela about her statements because they were recordings," Criminal Defense Attorney Nat Perez Jr. said.

Rubio was granted a second trial in July 2010. It was not held in Cameron County after Perez argued too many people knew about the case.

"The issue was we just felt there was excessive coverage by the local media here and Valley media, and we just didn't think we could get a fair trial," Perez said.

A judge agreed and held the second trial in Hidalgo County. Rubio again pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

A Hidalgo County jury found Rubio guilty of capital murder.

Rubio's team took the appeal all the way to the Supreme Court in 2013, which declined to hear the case. They continued to make more appeal attempts over the next 13 years.

"This case has been tried twice. He has twice been convicted of death. He has twice been up to the Supreme Court," Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said.

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After those appeals failed, Channel 5 News first broke the news in February that a new execution date was set for November.

His appeals team filed a motion at the end of April claiming Rubio is incompetent to be executed. The state has until June 30, 2026, to respond to that motion.

The court will then set a hearing for any time after July 1, 2026.

"I expect to prevail at that hearing, but that means that they're going to appeal, and again here comes the delay. It's just very frustrating," Saenz said.

Click here to view past coverage of the crime and check out our interactive timeline of the case.

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders will premiere on Channel 5 commercial-free on Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 p.m.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ECHOES FROM BROWNSVILLE: THE RUBIO MURDERS HERE

Watch the video above for the full story.

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders will be available to watch on our website and our YouTube page.