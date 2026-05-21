Flood watch issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley

A flood watch was issued early Thursday morning for the entire Rio Grande Valley that will be in effect until Monday, May 25, at 6 a.m.

The Channel 5 News and Weather teams are tracking the weather developments, and additional rounds of rain are expected through the weekend.

There was heavy rain early Thursday morning, particularly in Weslaco where Pike Boulevard and Illinois Avenue are being blocked off through the frontage road due to a flooded street.

Valley Metro issued an alert saying that all riders may experience delays due to the weather.

The city of Mission announced on social media that they will be providing free sandbags every Saturday through the end of hurricane season.

Remember, a flood watch means to be prepared for potential flooding. A warning would mean to take action and seek higher ground. Those in low-lying areas should take necessary precautions now. Clear drainages from debris near your home/neighborhoods. Have sandbags ready as a precaution.

Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative show a total of 277 outages througohut the Valley as of noon Thursday.

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