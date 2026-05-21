UT System approves $42.3 million project to convert Harlingen retail center into UTRGV therapy facility

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has officially approved the design development plans and a $42.3 million funding package to transform a former Harlingen retail center into a state-of-the-art academic facility for the UTRGV Departments of Physical and Occupational Therapy. (UTRGV Archival Photo by David Pike)

The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $42.3 million funding package to transform a former Harlingen retail center into a state-of-the-art academic facility for the UTRGV Departments of Physical and Occupational Therapy, according to a news release.

The project was approved during a Thursday meeting and will transform the retail center into a 55,430-gross-square-foot multidisciplinary learning hub.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

In a statement, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the investment from the UT System Board of Regents marks a pivotal milestone for healthcare education in the Rio Grande Valley.

“By transforming this space into a world-class learning environment, UTRGV is expanding opportunities for our students while helping prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve the needs of our communities,” Bailey said. “This project reflects our continued commitment to student success, health education, and the growth of Cameron County and the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

Located in Harlingen at 2222 S. 77 Sunshine Strip, the single-story building will feature highly specialized teaching and research environments tailored to advanced healthcare education, according to the release.

The building will include wet and dry anatomy labs and dedicated spaces for musculoskeletal, neuro, motion capture, physiology and applied exercise research.

It will also feature pediatric and adult activities of daily living research spaces, simulation-based learning environments, and an assistive technology lab with driving simulation.

Students will have access to a shared therapy gym, flexible classrooms, graduate workrooms, student lounges and quiet study areas.

Faculty and administrative offices, workstations, conference rooms and departmental support spaces will also be part of the facility.