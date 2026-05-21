'Truly grateful:' Rio Grande Valley community rallies to give foster teen her quinceañera

A teenager in foster care in the Rio Grande Valley is getting the quinceañera she always dreamed of, thanks to her children's home and the surrounding community.

Sunny Glen Children's Home, a safe place for foster kids to live, is organizing the celebration for the teen. For privacy reasons, Channel 5 News is referring to her as Samantha.

“Having my quince means more than just a party; it represents growth, family, memories, and stepping into a new chapter of my life,” Samantha said.

This will be the third time Sunny Glen Children's Home has put together a quinceañera for a young woman in foster care. Samantha's older sister received the same experience.

Sunny Glen Children's Home Fund Development Director Joseph Albury is leading the effort to make sure Samantha gets the celebration she has always wanted.

"It's an overwhelming desire to celebrate this young woman," Albury said. "For this young lady who doesn't have the family support to be able to throw her that celebration, we wanted to step up with an amazing community of padrinos and madrinas here in the Valley to throw her this celebration and honor her."

The community responded quickly. Within 24 hours of posting a flyer online, Sunny Glen says responses started coming in.

"We did get a lot of response as well for her sister, but this year they have just been coming in non-stop," Joliza Martinez, Samantha's case manager, said.

According to Martinez, the community has come together to provide the venue, makeup, hair, photography, and one of the most important parts: finding the dress.

“We've been dress shopping. We went yesterday and finally, we found the one,” Martinez said.

A few needs remain, including catering and a DJ.

More than anything, Samantha wants the people she loves most by her side.

"We're looking into celebrating it with her family. That's the big thing. She wants to ensure that all her family is able to come and participate, and so we're working on making that happen for her," Martinez said.

The quinceañera is set for next month. Samantha said she cannot wait for the occasion.

“I am feeling amazing and very excited as I prepare for my quince,” Samantha said. “It means so much to have the opportunity to experience such a special moment in my life. I am truly grateful to have this experience and to feel so loved and supported throughout the journey."

Watch the video above for the full story.