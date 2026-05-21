New $10.5 million emergency care center coming to Palmview

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A groundbreaking ceremony is set for a new, $10.5 million emergency care center in Palmview.

The Palmview Emergency Department, a department of Mission Regional Medical Center, will expand access to 24/7 emergency care in western Hidalgo County, according to a news release.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 27, at 100 Main Street in Palmview, just north of Expressway 83, for the new facility.

“The $10.5 million investment reflects Prime Healthcare and Mission Regional Medical Center’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality emergency care for families, working parents, school-age children, and patients of all ages in western Hidalgo County,” a news release stated. “Once complete, the new emergency department will provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

The new 13,756-square-foot facility will include an ambulance bay, covered patient drop-off entrance, in-house X-ray and laboratory services, exam rooms, advanced medical equipment, a patient lobby, and parking.

The facility will be staffed by experienced emergency medicine providers from Mission Regional Medical Center.

The Palmview Emergency Department will help address emergency care needs in western Hidalgo County by providing treatment for a wide range of medical conditions.

“We are dedicated to ensuring our communities have access to the highest standard of emergency care,” Mission Regional Medical Center CEO and President Kane Dawson said. “This $10.5 million investment by Prime Healthcare and Mission Regional Medical Center represents more than a new building — it represents our commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of families in Palmview and western Hidalgo County.”

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2027.